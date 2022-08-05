Germany wants EU debt rules to be enforced more rigorously, according to proposals published by the Finance Ministry on Friday as part of a debate on reforming the rules.

"A debt reduction strategy should be implemented that ensures stability and facilitates growth," the ministry document said, adding that this process "must be backed up with improvements in the enforcement of fiscal rules, including the rules-based initiation and implementation of deficit procedures." (Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)



