The German debt-to-GDP ratio is likely to rise slightly this year but then fall steadily until 2028, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry expects the debt-to-GDP ratio at 64% in 2024, according to projections for the EU Commission, which were approved by the cabinet on Wednesday.

In 2023, the debt-to-GDP ratio was at 63.6%.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Maria Martinez)