FRANKFURT- Deutsche Bank analysts expect the lender to post a loss for the second quarter, according to a new consensus forecast posted on the bank's website on Monday.

Any loss at Germany's largest lender would break a streak of 15 consecutive quarters in the black.

The bank has warned it would set aside up to 1.3 billion euros ($1.42 billion) for the quarter in a long-running lawsuit claiming it underpaid for its purchase of its giant Postbank division.

The bank declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9171 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray and Matthias Williams)



