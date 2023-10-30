As Germany enters its second winter without Russian gas, it redoubles efforts to massively expand renewable energy, but also bets on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a temporary revival of coal plants to ensure supply security, reported Clean Energy Wire newsroom.

The end of nuclear power generation in 2023 has marked a milestone in Germany’s famed “Energiewende."

Now, the country’s government, businesses and citizens have many more hurdles to clear to transform Europe’s biggest economy.

This regularly updated factsheet provides an overview of how far Germany has come in its move to climate neutrality by 2045.

