Euro zone unemployment was unchanged at record lows of 6.6% of the workforce in July, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday, matching expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

Eurostat said that in absolute terms, the number of people without jobs in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell further to 10.983 million in July from 11.060 million in June. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)