The euro zone's adjusted current account surplus widened in January as a jump in the trade surplus more than offset a lower surplus from services, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.

The adjusted surplus in the 20 countries sharing the euro rose to 39.35 billion euros ($42.86 billion) in January from 31.95 billion a month earlier while the unadjusted figure fell to 24.87 billion from 42.66 billion.

In the 12 months to January, the bloc's current account surplus widened to 2.0% of the GDP from a deficit of 0.7%.

($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)