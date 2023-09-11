President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey must be patient as it seeks to lower inflation given the delayed effects of tightening monetary policy, he was quoted on Monday by HaberTurk and other Turkish media as saying.

Speaking with reporters en route home from a G20 summit in India, Erdogan also said he hoped to see a "very clear" drop in inflation in 12 months given "it will take some time" for economic policies to take effect.

"We need to be a little patient," he was quoted as saying.

