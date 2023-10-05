Disruptions on public transport networks are expected across Belgium on Thursday, as trade unions are organising a national strike, local media reported Wednesday.

Trade unions in Belgium have called the strike to protest against a proposed law by Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne that could impose a demonstration ban on so-called "rioters".

The ban would aim to stop people who do not actually take part in a protest from using it as an excuse for violence, but it is feared that it could lead to a complete judicial ban on demonstrations, said the Brussels Times newspaper.

Bus, tram and metro lines will be disrupted all day in Brussels due to the participation of some of its staff in this national action.

The Brussels international airport in a statement said "at present, we are expecting minimal risk of disruption of the airport operations, though minor delays cannot be excluded".

"Brussels Airport and its partners will do everything in their power to limit any impact of the action on our passengers," it said. (end) nk.ibi

