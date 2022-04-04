JERUSALEM- Deutsche Bank said on Monday it has provided a loan to Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group to help it finance the 2021 acquisition of Norwegian data centres firm Green Mountain AS.

Deutsche and Azrieli declined to give the size of the loan although the bank noted the financing structure included a senior and junior term loan and deferred draw facility.

Azrieli in July 2021 agreed to buy 100% of Green Mountain -- which operates server farms -- for 7.6 billion Norwegian Krone, or 2.8 billion shekels ($873.5 million).

At the time it said it would seek a loan of up to 50% of the investment as part of its financing.

Deutsche acted as sole underwriter and original lender on the transaction.

($1 = 3.2056 shekels)

