Denmark's economy ministry on Tuesday kept its forecast of economic growth next year unchanged at 1.4% but warned that a slowdown in key export markets will drag on growth in the coming years.

"We have made it through an uncertain time well, but the slowdown abroad and the high interest rates will drag the pace out of the Danish economy in the coming years," the country's Economy Minister Stephanie Lohse said in a statement.

"However, we do not expect a major setback because we have a strong and robust economy," she added.

The ministry expects inflation next year to fall to 2.8% from 3.4% this year.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Christina Fincher)



