The Danish government on Thursday lifted the country's economic growth forecast for 2023 due to higher-than-expected employment and the continued growth of the Danish pharmaceutical industry led by drugmaker Novo Nordisk.

Denmark expects gross domestic product to grow by 1.2% in 2023 compared to its May forecast of 0.6% growth, country's economy ministry said in a report. (Reporting by Johannes Birkebaek and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alison Williams)