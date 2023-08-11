Bulgaria signed a 9.5 million euro deal with Poland's Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze for an overhaul of six MIG-29 jet engines, the defence ministry said on Friday.

An overhaul would be conducted "in order to ensure the airworthiness of the MiG-29 aircraft until achieving operational capabilities for combat duty with the new F-16 Block 70 combat platform," the ministry said in a statement.

The contract was signed on Friday following a public procurement and its total value is 9.552 million euros, it said.

It is stipulated that the repair period for each engine will not exceed nine months from the date of handover. (Reporting by Stoyan Nenov in Sofia and Ivana Sekularac in Belgrade, Editing by Angus MacSwan)



