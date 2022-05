MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin has mourned the late President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

According to the Kremlin press service, President Putin expressed his sadness over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa, extending his condolences to the UAE leadership, government and people. He noted that Sheikh Khalifa has been a pillar in strengthening friendly relations and establishing cooperation between the two countries.