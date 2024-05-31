Muscat: Due to the high temperatures on Friday, avoid exposure to direct sunlight, especially in the afternoon (until 3 to 4 pm), and prevent sunstroke and heat exhaustion, Oman Meterology has warned.

Several places report temperatures between 40 and 50 degrees Celsius.

To reduce and avoid sunstroke, heat exhaustion, and other symptoms associated with high temperatures, those exposed to outdoor jobs and field activities must take precautions.

CAA urges organizing working hours so that they include rest periods when temperatures reach their peak to avoid exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the afternoon

Also, drink good amounts of water to avoid dehydration.

Training workers and supervisors on how to react to high temperatures is advisable.

Places such as Wadi al Maawil, Amerat, Rustaq and Bidbid reported temperatures between 48 and 47 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours.

Due to the increase in temperatures over the coming days, Cars should be cleared of:

1- Gaseous materials.

2- Lighters.

3- Carbonated drinks

4- Perfumes and batteries in general.

5- Car windows should be opened slightly (for ventilation).

6- Do not fill the car's fuel tank.

7- Refuel the car in the evening.

8- Avoid travelling by car in the morning.

9- Do not over-inflate car tires, especially when traveling.

