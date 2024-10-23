Stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday as geopolitical tension gripped the region and corporate earnings failed to lift investor sentiment.

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement said on Tuesday there would be no negotiations while fighting continued with Israel, and claimed sole responsibility for a drone attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's holiday home.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Tuesday for meetings with Israeli leaders, the first stop of a wider Middle East tour to launch another push for an elusive ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> dropped 0.4%, hit by a 1.1% fall in ACWA Power Company <2082.SE> and a 1.8% decrease in Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries <4016.SE>.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi National Bank <1180.SE> edged 0.1% lower, despite reporting a rise in third quarter net profit.

The International Monetary Fund lowered its GDP growth forecast for Saudi Arabia for 2024 to 1.5% and estimated growth would accelerate to 4.6% next year in its latest World Economic Outlook Report released on Tuesday.

The IMF projects oil prices will rise by 0.9% in 2024 to about $81 a barrel. It has previously said Saudi Arabia needs prices at close to $100 per barrel to balance its budget.

Dubai's main share index <.DFMGI> eased 0.2%, with leading lender Emirates NBD <ENBD.DU> losing 1.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index <.FTFADGI> fell 0.3%.

The Qatari benchmark <.QSI> lost 0.3%, as Qatar Islamic Bank <QISB.QA> declined 1.7%.

However, Doha Bank <DOBK.QA> gained 0.8%, following a rise in nine-month net profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> finished 0.1% lower, weighed down by a 9.2% slide in Abu Qir Fertilizers <ABUK.CA>.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> down 0.4% to 11,957 ABU DHABI <.FTFADGI> lost 0.3% to 9,246 DUBAI <.DFMGI> dropped 0.2% to 4,467 QATAR <.QSI> down 0.3% to 10,573 EGYPT <.EGX30> fell 0.1% to 30,427 BAHRAIN <.BAX> eased 0.2% to 1,990 OMAN <.MSX30> fell 0.1% to 4,796 KUWAIT <.BKP> decreased 0.2% to 7,513

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)