During the impact of Sayyal, the tropical depression, on Tuesday, the Wilayat of Sur received the highest amount of rainfall, crossing 227 mm, followed by the Wilayat of Qurayat (170 mm), the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali (117 mm), Muscat Governorate (112 mm), and the Wilayat of Masirah (96 mm), according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. The rescue teams of the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority responded to 23 cases since the beginning of the weather conditions in the governorates of Al Sharqiyah South and Muscat. The weather forecaster at the Oman Met Office, while speaking to the Observer, said, “The system is still active, although it is weakening. Now we can expect light to moderate rain as the intensity of the system is lesser than before.” According to him, the chances for light to moderate rain on Thursday are for Dhofar Governorate.

Sayyal weakens, rains likely today

By Wednesday evening, Al Wusta began to receive scattered rains. “If the atmosphere is clear, there could be an advection of clouds over Al Hajar Mountains bringing rain to Al Dakhiliyah and Al Dhahirah governorates because of their proximity to the mountains,” the weather forecaster noted. Meanwhile, the National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM) decided on Wednesday to deactivate the sub-committees that were formed to handle the effects of recent weather conditions. Various authorities will work on restoring services according to their competencies. NCEM had earlier activated the Emergency Management Centre and sub-committees in the governorates of Al Sharqiyah South, Al Wusta and Dhofar. The capital, Muscat, witnessed heavy rains and active winds. Traffic has been reopened on Al Jabal Street (Al Amerat - Bausher road) or the Mountain Road as the clouds approach the coasts of the Al Wusta Governorate. The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority in Muscat Governorate responded to a report about rising rainwater levels in a house in the Wilayat of Muttrah, where 10 people were evacuated and transferred to the shelter centre in coordination with the sub-committee of the National Committee for Emergency Management. They are in good health.

