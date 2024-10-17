Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism of Oman has issued an advisory for individuals and organizations to refrain from organizing trips or visits to Wadi Al-Shab in the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

This advisory, effective until October 31, 2024, comes in light of rising water levels in the area, with parts of the wadi experiencing flooding, particularly in low-lying areas.

The increased water levels are a result of the recent tropical depression, Sayyal, which impacted the region on Tuesday. The Wilayat of Sur received the highest amount of rainfall, recording over 227 mm, followed by Qurayat (170 mm), Jaalan Bani Bu Ali (117 mm), Muscat Governorate (112 mm), and Masirah (96 mm), according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources.

During these extreme weather conditions, rescue teams from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority responded to 23 emergency cases across the governorates of Al Sharqiyah South and Muscat.

While the tropical system is weakening, the Oman Met Office has cautioned that the system remains active. Although the intensity has diminished, light to moderate rain is still expected, particularly in Dhofar Governorate on Thursday.

The Ministry's advisory aims to ensure public safety by preventing risks associated with high water levels in Wadi Al-Shab during these weather conditions.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Midhun Raj