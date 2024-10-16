Muscat – Effects of the tropical depression impacting Oman’s weather will continue on Wednesday, albeit with reduced intensity and lighter rain. However, remote learning has been activated in public and private schools and higher education institutions across Muscat, North Sharqiyah, South Sharqiyah, Dakhliyah, North Batinah, South Batinah and the mountainous areas of Buraimi and Dhahirah on Wednesday.

The wilayat of Sur was the most affected on Monday and Tuesday, recording 92mm of rain. Elsewhere, Jalan bani Bu Ali received 82mm, Qalhat 57mm and Ras al Hadd 52mm.

No accidents related to adverse weather conditions were reported by authorities, except for a few cases of vehicles getting caught in flowing wadis.

According to Civil Aviation Authority, analyses from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre indicate that while the tropical condition will continue to affect several governorates, the amount of rain is expected to decrease. In North Batinah, South Batinah, Dakhliyah, Muscat, Dhahirah and Buraimi, rainfall is projected to range between 20mm to 50mm on Wednesday. Dhofar will receive between 10mm to 30mm.

Effects of the tropical depression are expected to linger on Thursday although its intensity will diminish. Rainfall in Dhofar, particularly in the mountainous regions, is anticipated to be between 10mm and 30mm, similar to levels in Al Hajar mountains.

