Riyadh: Saudi Ceramic Company (Saudi Ceramics) achieved net profits amounting to SAR 20.82 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual growth of 39.62% from SAR 14.91 million.

Revenues climbed by 11.23% to SAR 384.60 million in Q1-25 from SAR 345.76 million in Q1-24, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 0.21 as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 0.16 a year earlier.

Quarterly, Saudi Ceramics turned profitable in Q1-25 against net losses valued at SAR 88.49 million in Q4-24, while the revenues edged up by 0.60% from SAR 382.30 million.

The company reported net losses valued at SAR 79.25 million in 2024, down 66.63% YoY from SAR 237.51 million.

