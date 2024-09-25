The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Al Fardan Automobiles, Qatar’s Mini dealership, has announced the recall of the Mini Countryman S, Countryman JCW, Aceman, 3-Door SE, and 3-Door S, 2024 models, due to signal interference in the electronics of the braking system, which may cause a failure of the brake power assistance system.

The MoCI, in cooperation with Almana Motors Company, Qatar’s Ford and Lincoln dealership, hasalso recalled Ford Expedition, Explorer, Mustang, Kuga and Taurus, as well as the Lincoln Aviator, Navigator and Corsair, 2020-2023 models. In all the affected vehicles, due to an error in the SYNC software, customers may experience SYNC system instability and/or failure to preserve certain settings across ignition cycles. This may result in a black infotainment screen, incorrect language settings, erased or unsaved radio presets, and potential inability to perform software updates.

Besides, the MoCI, in cooperation with Skyline Automotive, Qatar’s Genesis dealership, has recalled the Genesis G70, G90 and G80, 2016-2019 models, as some vehicles might experience starter damage while parked or driving in abnormally wet conditions, such as on a flooded road.

