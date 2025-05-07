KARACHI: Pakistan's benchmark share index opened down 5.78% on Wednesday, hours after military strikes by India on multiple locations in the country.

India said it had hit nine Pakistani sites that housed "terrorist infrastructure", and Islamabad said eight people had died in the strikes targeting six locations.

India said the action was a response to an attack in Indian Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26 people, and blamed it on Islamabad. Pakistan had denied involvement but said it would hit back if attacked. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)