Leading Abu Dhabi developer Modon has announced the complete sell-out of its first residential plots, Wadeem, on Hudayriyat Island within 72 hours of launch, generating sales of AED5.5 billion ($1.5 billion).

The sales place Wadeem as 2025’s highest-valued real estate release in Abu Dhabi to date, said a statement from Modon.

Set opposite Abu Dhabi’s prestigious Al Bateen area, Wadeem is the first new offering of land so close to the city’s most exclusive areas in more than 15 years, as well as the first residential plots release on Hudayriyat Island.

The rapid sell-out reflects strong demand and rising confidence in the emirate’s real estate projects, it stated.

Plots in Wadeem feature ample room for a four- to six-bedroom villa and are generous enough to accommodate a swimming pool alongside outdoor dining and entertainment spaces.

Homes in the community - just a stone’s throw from Hudayriyat Island’s idyllic coastline - will each offer owners the chance to enjoy stunning views of Abu Dhabi’s impressive skyline, as well as easy access to the island’s many pristine beaches and the azure waters of the Gulf.

On the solid response, Group CEO Bill O’Regan said: "As demand for high-quality real estate in prime locations grows, Modon continues to strengthen its position as a trusted name in shaping vibrant, people-centric destinations."

"The strong interest in Wadeem is testament to individual and investor confidence in our capabilities in delivering exceptional residential communities," he stated.

Offering discerning buyers the opportunity to design and build their own dream homes in one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable emerging locations, Wadeem seamlessly complements Modon’s larger Hudayriyat Island masterplan as a unique lifestyle proposition.

At the heart of the neighbourhood will be a community centre with a selection of shopping outlets, a private school, a mosque and a central park, connected by walking and cycling paths meandering through lush greenery, said the developer.

Supporting healthy lifestyles and wellbeing, a selection of local outdoor exercise areas will include a recreational hub boasting swimming pools, a jogging track, and sports courts, as well as a yoga and meditation zone, it added.

Modon Real Estate CEO Ibrahim Al Maghribi said: "The response to Wadeem and the value of sales generated are an outstanding achievement, representing a significant milestone in realising Modon’s vision for Hudayriyat Island."

"The launch reinforces Hudayriyat’s position among Abu Dhabi’s most desirable residential destinations, offering unparalleled quality, lifestyle, and diversity of choice for future residents," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

