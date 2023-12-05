Value of innovation in govt work underlined in Qatar

The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) and the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI), wrapped up the fourth session of the 'Government Innovation Leaders' Programme, which was held over five days with the participation of a number of directors and heads of departments concerned with research, development and innovation from more than 15 government bodies.Director of Government Development Affairs Raed Ibrahim al-Emadi said that the programme complements the efforts to enhance the work of government bodies to achieve institutional excellence. Training civil service leaders will lead to providing better innovative services and contributing to achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030, he added.For her part, Acting Director of the Institute of Public Administration Maha Masoud al-Marri pointed that organising the fourth session of the Government Innovation Leaders Programme underlines the value of innovation in government work. Over 40 government employees took part in the session, she added.Director of the QRDI's Research, Development and Innovation Programmes Department Nada al-Awlaki said that the fruitful co-operation with the CGB continues with the aim of developing the efficiency and innovation skills of public sector employees, and to provide them with the knowledge and tools necessary to participate effectively in employing innovation in developing government services in their departments and institutions.The programme is an important strategic step towards enhancing the culture and skills of innovation in the government sector, exchanging experiences and ideas to develop and manage government innovation teams, and empowering it by building effective partnerships with other sectors, to ensure a well-established and vibrant national system for innovation in Qatar.