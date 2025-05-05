AMMAN: Jordan has advanced in the Future of Growth Index, making a remarkable progress in innovation, inclusiveness, sustainability, and resilience, according to a new government report.

The Kingdom’s performance was detailed in the first-quarter 2025 report of the Executive Programme for the Economic Modernisation Vision (2023–2025).

According to the report, a copy of which was sent to The Jordan Times, the Kingdom has recorded scores of 45.1 in innovation, 53 in inclusiveness, 58.2 in sustainability, and 55 in resilience, out of a possible 100 in each category.

To strengthen its innovation pillar, particularly in knowledge-based employment, the report said that the Ministry of Labour launched a national action plan to employ 1,000 job seekers across various governorates under the Productive Branches Initiative and provide career counselling and evaluation services. An analytical study was also conducted to assess the effectiveness of the National Employment Programme and to identify labour market challenges facing its beneficiaries.

In a move to bridge the digital divide, especially in underprivileged regions, the government introduced the Jordanian Digital Inclusion Policy 2025. The policy aims to expand internet access through infrastructure upgrades and increased digital outreach, targeting a higher rate of internet usage among the population, the report said.

Jordan has also partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to conduct the 2025–2026 Executive Opinion Survey. The survey, which includes a nationally representative sample, will contribute qualitative insights for the 2026 edition of the Index. The Ministry of Planning took part in the forum’s opening session to ensure accurate representation of Jordan's data in global assessments.

Additionally, the government is reviewing sub-indicators related to the Index and coordinating with relevant institutions to address performance gaps and enhance future scores.

The report, released by the Council of Ministers, outlined major economic initiatives and trends observed in the first four months of the year.

The report said that the government has granted sales tax exemptions to the "Jerash Eco-Tourism City Project" and exempted professional license fees for commercial and tourism establishments operating within the Petra Development and Tourism Region.

According to the report, the government has achieved “substantial” progress in several regulatory reforms in the tourism sector, including the endorsement of the 2025 bylaw for Hotel and Tourism Establishments, as well as amendments to the bylaws governing the Jordan Hotel Association and the Association of Travel and Tourism Offices. Work has also commenced on drafting new regulations for travel agencies and tourism companies.

Business activity showed “remarkable” improvement during January-April period, the report said, with the number of newly registered companies rising by 13 per cent compared to the same period last year. A total of 2,372 companies were registered between January and April, up from 2,091 during the same period in 2024.

The report said that the total registered capital exceeded JD66 million, citing data from the Companies Control Department, with limited liability companies accounting for the majority of registrations, totalling 1,723 companies, 72.6 per cent of all new businesses

The report also noted a significant 49 per cent decrease in company closures or deregistrations. Only 376 companies were removed from the registry, compared to 741 in the same period last year.

Net capital increased dramatically by 518 per cent, reaching approximately JD590 million, compared to JD145 million in the first third of 2024. A total of 624 companies increased their capital by nearly JD617 million, while 97 companies reduced theirs by around JD79 million.

The report also cited “solid progress” in infrastructure development linked to healthcare and medical education. Construction of the new Faculty of Medicine has reached 67 per cent completion, while 79 per cent of the associated university hospital has been completed, both part of a broader national project aimed at enhancing Jordan’s medical education and healthcare services.

