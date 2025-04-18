ABU DHABI - The UAE's healthcare sector has reinforced its leading position since the beginning of the year through a series of rare surgical procedures and the adoption of innovative treatments for critical illnesses, underscoring the high calibre of medical expertise across various specialties.

The UAE has transformed its healthcare system into a globally advanced model by investing in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, therapeutic robots, and 3D printing to enhance the quality and sustainability of care.

Kings College Hospital London Dubai announced on Thursday the city’s first liver transplant on a 13-month-old child, with the support of Al Jalila Foundation – the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health.

The child was born with a rare condition known as biliary atresia, which caused his health to deteriorate despite an earlier surgical procedure to connect his liver to his intestines. He was also diagnosed with a congenital heart defect (atrial septal defect). He was referred to King’s College Hospital in Dubai by Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, following the cardiac repair procedure.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performed the world’s first remotely conducted transcontinental robotic-assisted focal therapy for prostate cancer. Focal therapy is a non-invasive treatment that precisely targets a specific section of the prostate using ultrasound beams, eliminating the need for major surgery or radiation.

The Focal-One system enhances this approach with a robotic arm that ensures precise and controlled ultrasound delivery.

In January, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi also announced the UAE's first simultaneous robotic kidney transplant procedure for a donor and recipient using one robot.

Corniche Hospital has successfully performed a minimally invasive laparoscopic procedure for egg collection and freezing, a cutting-edge technique representing a significant leap forward in reproductive medicine.

The UAE's medical sector has also seen significant progress in implementing new and innovative treatments this year. In January, the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre reported promising results in treating Type 1 diabetes using umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cell (UC-MSC) therapy.

The Emirates Health Services (EHS) unveiled two innovative projects – an “Artificial Heart Transplantation” and “Pancreatic Cell Transplantation” at Arab Health 2025 in January.

In April, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi completed a groundbreaking clinical trial in Abu Dhabi. StromaForte has shown a favourable safety profile and significant therapeutic potential for knee osteoarthritis, marking a significant step in evaluating cell-based therapies for degenerative joint diseases.

M42, a leading global health technology company powered by AI, is set to build a heavy ion therapy facility at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, bringing one of the most advanced and effective cancer treatment technologies to the Middle East.

During Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2025, which concluded on Thursday, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi also unveiled initiatives and new technologies to improve cancer patient care, including an innovative remote monitoring programme using the “BioButton” wearable device, for cancer patients at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Centre.



