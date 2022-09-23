The weather in the UAE on Friday will be fair in general, becoming partly cloudy at times in the eastern parts of the country. Convective clouds may appear over the mountainous areas by afternoon.

It will be humid by Friday night and Saturday morning, with a chance of fog or mist forming over certain coastal and internal areas.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 40°C and 39°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during the daytime.

Waters will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

