The UAE weather on Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), clouds appear Eastward by afternoon.

The weather department predicts increase in humid by morning over the coasts. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Mercury is likely to hit 47ºC in Mezaira and Gasyoura. Whereas, in Al Quaa, Razeen and Sweihan, the temperatures may rise up to 46ºC. In the capital, Abu Dhabi, the temperature will be around 42ºC and in Dubai, the temperature to hover around 43ºC.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Tuesday was 46.5°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 14:45 UAE Local Time.

