As fierce battles between warring political rivals continue to rock Khartoum, with little sign Sudan's opposing sides were respecting an agreement to protect civilians, UAE-based airlines have extended their flight cancellations to the African nation.

Emirates airline announced the extension of flight suspension to Khartoum till August 31. In a statement, the airline said: "Due to a deteriorating situation of civil unrest in Khartoum, all Emirates flights to and from Khartoum (EK733/EK734) are cancelled from April 15 till August 31."

Dubai's flagship carrier had earlier announced that all flights to and from Khartoum (EK733/EK734) are cancelled until April 30.

The airline said that travellers connecting on Emirates or flydubai flights to Sudan will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice. Affected passengers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements or request for refund.

Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may request by completing the refund form or contact their local office for rebooking options.

The airline is closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum, and any update regarding travel operations will be announced in due course.

Flydubai extends suspension

Meanwhile, Dubai's budget airline flydubai has also extended its flight suspension to Sudan. Booking options to Khartoum is only available from October 2023. Earlier, the airline announced flight cancellations between Dubai and Khartoum International Airport (KRT) until May 31.

Passengers of flydubai affected by the flight cancellations are advised to contact the call centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shop or their respective travel agents for rebooking or refund options.

Stranded Sudanese in UAE

The Dubai Airports and Sharjah International Airport have extended support to Sudanese transit passengers who are unable to complete their journey to Khartoum. The passengers were provided with temporary hotel stay until they are able to travel to Khartoum or they choose to fly to other destinations.

UAE providing humanitarian relief

UAE continue to provide humanitarian relief to people caught in the cross-fire. On May 11, Emirates has sent three aid planes to support the Sudanese people, carrying more than 116 tonnes of medical and food supplies.

The medical supplies sent by the UAE include a wide range of medicines for trauma and emergency wounds, antibiotics, non-steroidal medication, anti-inflammatories, wound dressings, surgical tape and endoscopy kits.

Four evacuation planes carrying 253 nationals from several countries have arrived in the UAE over the past couple days from Sudan, bringing the total number of planes arriving from Sudan to nine. UAE prioritises the evacuation of the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women.

The UAE continues to provide hosting and care services to the evacuees after their evacuation and stay in the city of Port Sudan. Moreover, the UAE has hosted nationals from approximately 26 different countries after being evacuated on these planes, which have carried 997 people since 29 April. The UAE has provided all necessary care services while they are in the UAE prior to returning to their home countries.

Conflict in Sudan

The conflict that broke out a month ago has killed hundreds of people, sent more than 200,000 into neighbouring states, displaced another 700,000 inside the country, and risks drawing in outside powers and destabilising the region.

