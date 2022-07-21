GENEVA - International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has announced that the next World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23) will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, between 20th November and 15th December, 2023.

Held every four years for a period of four weeks, the conference is mandated to update the Radio Regulations, the sole international treaty governing the use of the radio frequency spectrum and the geostationary-satellite and non-geostationary satellite orbits.

WRC-23 will bring national government authorities and telecommunication regulatory agencies together with representatives of key radiocommunications users and providers, for crucial policy and technical regulatory discussions at the global level.

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), said, "As a major hub and global leader in the digital economy, the UAE is keen on supporting ITU in the vital task of allocating global resources such as radio-frequency spectrum and satellite orbit positions to create a seamless, reliable, and innovative global communication system."

"WRC-23 will play a key role in shaping the future of technical and regulatory framework for the provision of radiocommunication services in all countries," said Mario Maniewicz, Director of the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau. "The economic opportunities brought about by technology should be available not only for some of us, but for all. I am delighted to see ITU Members making steady progress to ensure a successful conference next year."

The flagship conference will be preceded by the Radiocommunication Assembly (RA-23), taking place at the same venue from 13th to 17th November, 2023.

Over 4,000 delegates are expected to attend WRC-23 and RA-23 from ITU’s 193 Member States. Moreover, in attendance as observers will be representatives from the 278 ITU Radiocommunication Sector Members, representing varied stakeholders including equipment manufacturers, telecommunications companies, network operators, international organisations, and industry forums, as well as representatives from ITU’s United Nations sister agencies, regional telecommunication organisations and intergovernmental organisations operating satellite systems, and academia.