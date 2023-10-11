UAE - An earthquake of magnitude 1.6 was detected in UAE's Dibba area on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM). The authority stated that the minor temblor was recorded in Fujairah at 6.18am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

The Met Department also reported that while many residents experienced a minor tremor, there have been no reports of any significant effects within the country. Many took to social media to say they felt the mild quake, and a commenter said she felt the tremors in the Al Badia area.

Experts had earlier said that UAE residents have no reason to worry about earthquakes.

"The UAE has low to moderate seismicity; hence we are safe. We are not on the active seismic belt," Khalifa Al Ebri, director of Department of Seismology, NCM, had said in a previous Khaleej Times report.

"We have frequent tremors ranging from two to three in a year. People do not feel most of these tremors and they are just detected by the sensors. All these tremors do not affect the buildings or the infrastructure (in the country)."

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).