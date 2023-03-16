PHOTO
UAE President receives Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of Iran
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Shamkhani discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Iran and opportunities for enhancing cooperation between the two countries
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.