The summer season is well and truly here! The mercury crossed the 50°C-mark for the first time this year on Thursday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the highest temperature recorded in the country on the day was a sweltering 50.5°C in Owtaid, Al Dhafra Region. The temperature was recorded at 2.45pm.

At the other end of the country, Jabal Mebreh in Ras Al Khaimah recorded the lowest temperature on the day — a cool 21.3°C at 5.15am.

The NCM also reported light rains in Sharjah’s Dibba Al Hisn on Thursday morning.

According to the five-day weather bulletin issued by the NCM, hot weather conditions will persist next week.

June 21 was the longest day of the year and, astronomically, marked the first day of the summer season.