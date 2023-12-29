RAFAH - The UAE's humanitarian institutions continued to distribute food and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, benefiting 13,811 people as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” within the framework of the UAE's humanitarian response to alleviate the suffering on Palestinians in the Strip.

The aid included the distribution of 2,454 food parcels to displaced people in several locations in the Strip, in addition to the installation of 127 tents, the distribution of 171 blankets, two boxes containing women's supplies, and another box for children, as well as 605 sleeping bags.

Some 750 food parcels were distributed to displaced people in the outskirts of Khan Yunis; 345 in the Nuseirat Camp; 337 parcels to residents of the Austrian Housing Project west of Khan Yunis; 280 to displaced people in the north of Khan Yunis governorate; 80 parcels to newly displaced people in the central governorate; 80 parcels in an accommodation area next to the Za'arabeh neighbourhood; 60 parcels to displaced people in the Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood west of Rafah; 152 parcels to displaced people east of the Rafah crossing, and 70 parcels to displaced people in the Hashashin area.

The UAE has launched Operation "Gallant Knight 3" on 5th November to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, in embodiment of the values of solidarity and cooperation with the Palestinian people, which are based on a long history of humanitarian work.

The UAE launched the 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation on 5th November 2023 to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza.