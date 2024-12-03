In 2024, the UAE continued to lead in international humanitarian efforts, reaffirming its commitment to promoting the spirit of international solidarity and cooperation in all its forms.

The values of giving and humanitarian solidarity have become a hallmark and a constant feature of the UAE's approach, which celebrated the 53rd anniversary of Eid Al Etihad on 2nd December.

Since the establishment of the UAE in 1971, until mid-2024, the UAE's foreign aid amounted to AED360 billion (US$98 billion), having a significant impact on reducing poverty, mitigating the effects of disasters and crises, supporting economic and social development, and promoting international stability and peace.

Highlights of the UAE humanitarian and development initiatives were the launch of the AED20 billion Erth Zayed Philanthropies by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as part of the nation's commitment towards providing assistance with a profound impact on communities and people's lives, thereby fostering sustainable development, growth, security, and stability. This dedication is focused on improving lives around the world, ensuring wellbeing, empowering individuals, and continuously striving to foster the prosperity, security, and stability of communities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which aims to honour mothers in the UAE by establishing an AED 1 billion endowment fund to sustainably support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

The campaign, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, stems from the basic fact that mothers are their children’s first teachers. They nurture generations and provide them with essential knowledge needed throughout life. The fund will represent an ongoing charity on behalf of all mothers in the UAE.

In support of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty’s mission, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, announced that the UAE would allocate US$100 million through the UAE Aid Agency to assist in combating hunger and poverty worldwide, reaffirming the UAE’s ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable development, peace, and prosperity at both regional and international levels.

Reaching the Last Mile, a portfolio of global health programmes driven by the philanthropy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has announced an AED55 million commitment to the Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE), its second since the Institute’s launch in 2019.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the provision of medical treatment at UAE hospitals for 1,000 wounded children and 1,000 cancer patients from Gaza Strip in the country’s hospitals.

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence launched "Birds of Goodness" operation to airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid in accessible areas in the Gaza Strip.

For Lebanon, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the delivery of an urgent US$100 million relief package to the people of Lebanon. This initiative is part of the UAE’s continuous efforts to support Lebanon through its current challenges, underscoring the nation's unwavering commitment to assisting the Lebanese people.

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has launched a national relief campaign to support Lebanon and its brotherly people in light of the ongoing escalation under the name "UAE stands with Lebanon".

The UAE has dispatched in November its 18th aircraft as part of the “UAE stands with Lebanon” campaign, carrying 40 tonnes of medical supplies. It also sent an aid ship carrying 2,000 tonnes of urgent relief to the brotherly Lebanese people as part of the ”UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign which was launched at the beginning of October. In addition, the UAE provided an urgent relief aid package worth US$30 million to the displaced Lebanese people in the Syrian Arab Republic.

As part of the "UAE stands with Lebanon” campaign, assistance ordered by H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in support of Lebanese women, reached 240 tonnes.

Regarding Sudan, the UAE on 17th April pledged US$100 million to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and its neighbouring countries and announced in September humanitarian projects worth US$10.25 million for UN in Chad to support women affected by conflict in Sudan.

The UAE has committed US$50 million to the second phase of the Lives and Livelihoods Fund 2.0 (LLF 2.0), a major multi-donor development initiative that supports the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) member countries in building sustainable pathways to lift millions out of poverty.

The UAE continued its humanitarian presence globally in terms of relief and assistance to those affected by natural disasters that occurred in many countries around the world. In this context, the UAE extended a helping hand to many countries around the world, such as Burkina Faso, Brazil, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritania, Nigeria, Nepal, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and Cameroon.