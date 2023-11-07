The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has officially certified the emirate of Fujairah as a sustainable tourist destination, awarding the Fujairah Adventures Centre a membership certification confirming its status as an Affiliate Member of the UNWTO.

The certificate was awarded to the Fujairah Adventures Center during the 25th meeting of the UNWTO in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on October 18, where the Park represented the Emirate of Fujairah, submitted the accreditation portfolio, and presented destinations and projects related to adventure and sustainable tourism.

Amr Zein Eddin, Director of Fujairah Adventures Centre, asserted: “This accreditation by the UNWTO underlines the tremendous efforts and dedication of the Emirate of Fujairah, which consistently strives to position itself as a leading destination across all sectors, guided by the vision and directives of its wise leadership.”

“The tourism sector has long been a priority for the Emirate, with a solid focus on ensuring its sustainability,” Zein Eddin added. “Our team at the Fujairah Adventures Center is proud to be playing our part in promoting the Emirate on a global scale, by joining the exclusive ranks of the UNWTO Affiliate Members.”

The certification recognises Fujairah Adventures Centre’s commitment to respecting, observing, and upholding the UNWTO’s aims, principles, and policies, as well as its success in fulfilling the established obligations and responsibilities of an Affiliate Member.

UNWTO Affiliate Members include more than 500 companies, educational and research institutions, destinations, and NGOs, providing a platform for members to engage in dialogue, share knowledge, and take action, working together to promote the exchange of knowledge among key stakeholders and promote the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Fujairah Adventures Centre is considered to be the first governmental organisation established by a royal decree of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad Alsharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and is positioned as a regulator and activator of adventure tourism in the Emirate of Fujairah.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).