The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer), in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), has carried out an awareness campaign targeting farm owners in Abu Dhabi.

The campaign aims to educate farmers on the importance of septic tank maintenance to avoid pests and disease vectors, such as mosquitoes and flies.

The campaign, which will run until Q3 2022, seeks to inform and educate farm owners on the importance of maintaining septic tanks and avoiding any practices that trigger the spread of epidemics and diseases that can affect humans, animals, and plants. In addition, the campaign raised awareness on the importance of following best practices to reduce public health pests, such as mosquitoes and flies.

The campaign aligns with Tadweer’s continued efforts to build an integrated waste management system and combat public health pests, as well as provide customers and the community with value-added services, in line with the best international standards and practices.

Eng. Mohamed Alnaqbi, Acting Director of the Pest Control Department at the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) said: “We are pleased to collaborate with ADAFSA to realise our mutual goals and aspirations. The campaign directly aligns with the Centre’s strategic objectives to promote awareness among farm owners on the importance of following best practices to combat public health pests. It also highlights the need to clean and close septic tanks tightly to maintain the health and safety of our community and to avoid risks resulting from the reproduction of mosquitoes and flies.”

Badr Al Shehhi, Communication & Community Services Director at ADAFSA, said: “Our participation in this campaign highlights our commitment to achieving biosecurity in farms and raising awareness of the importance of maintaining sewage tanks to avoid the proliferation of pests, especially mosquitoes and flies, which impact the health of humans, animals, and plants. In support of the campaign, the Authority’s inspectors carried out awareness field visits to farms and ranches to educate farmers about the need to tightly cover and maintain sewage tanks to avoid the spread of pests.”

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) seeks to participate in awareness-raising events to enhance direct communication with the public and raise awareness on the importance of maintaining public hygiene, combating public health pests and adopting best practices.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

None