Lt. Gen. Anwar Al-Barjas, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, has emphasized the importance of treating everyone with respect and facilitating the journey of travelers. He commended the exceptional efforts of airport security personnel, acknowledging their competence and effectiveness in executing their assigned responsibilities.

These remarks were conveyed through a statement by Lt. General Al-Barjas, as released by the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday. He made these comments during a tour conducted alongside Major General Mansour Al-Awadi, the Assistant Undersecretary for Ports and Borders Security, within the T5 airport. The purpose of the tour was to assess the readiness level and traveler procedures in place.

According to the statement, Al-Barjas expressed gratitude to all airport staff members for their significant role in showcasing Kuwait’s honorable and cultured image. He highlighted that the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, had directed the reinforcement of female police personnel from various sectors within the ministry at the airport during the summer season.

This move aims to ensure the successful completion of necessary tasks in this context. During the outset of the tour, Al-Barjas familiarized himself with the workfl ow procedures, strategies for handling increased summer traffic, departure and arrival protocols, and received an overview of the operational activities conducted by the Applications Division. He also gained insight into the passenger verification process, all geared towards achieving seamless movement for travelers. (KUNA)

