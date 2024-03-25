Lorenzo Morini, the new Ambassador of Italy to Kuwait, said his country is one of the favorite destinations for Kuwaiti tourists and businesspersons who are extremely passionate about Italian culture, heritage, food, fashion and design; and strongly appreciate the warm Italian hospitality, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Speaking to the daily, Morini pointed out that Milan, Rome, Florence and Venice are considered among the most appealing cities in the world, while there is a growing touristic interest in the most famous Italian coastal cities and islands such as Portofino, Positano, Capri, Sardinia and Sicily. He said the number of Kuwaiti nationals visiting Italy is constantly growing. In 2023 the Italian Embassy in Kuwait delivered approximately 30,000 visas — a significant number compared to other countries in the region and a testament of the growing relevance of Italy as a touristic and business travel destination for Kuwaiti nationals, he added.

