Kuwaiti tourists have placed ninth in the list of the 2.87 million tourists that visited Istanbul in July, said official statistics on Monday. According to the data from the directorate of tourism and culture in Istanbul, the city had hosted 8.514 million tourists in the first seven months of 2022 with that number increasing by 15 percent in the same period this year with 9.77 million visitors.

In July, Russian tourists had placed first in the list with 185,636, followed by Germans with 135,568, while Saudis placed third with 69,006. Kuwaitis placed ninth with 45,854 tourists visiting Istanbul. Turkiye in general received 26.76 million tourists in the first seven months of 2023.

