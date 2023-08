The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey in July surged 7.25% from a year earlier to 7.15 million, tourism ministry data showed on Friday.

The arrivals compared with 6.66 million foreign visitors in July 2022.

Visitors from Germany, Russia and Britain topped the list of foreigners who visited Turkey in July, according to the data. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Can Sezer; Editing by Toby Chopra)