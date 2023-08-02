In an indication of the strong performance of the tourism sector in Turkey, the Turkish Statistics Authority said revenues increased during the second quarter of 2023 at a rate of 23.1%, compared to the same period last year, achieving almost 13 billion dollars, reports Al-Qabas daily.

In a statement the tourism sector said during the second quarter of 2023, the number of tourists during the aforementioned period increased by 17.2% compared to the second quarter of last year, and reached 13,995,495 tourists.

Visitors from Russia, Germany and Britain topped the list of foreigners who arrived in Turkey in June, according to the data.

Statistics published by the Turkish Ministry of Tourism on its website showed that the number of Kuwaiti tourists who visited Turkey during the first six months of 2023 reached 163,496, while the number of Saudi tourists during the same period was 286,000.

Iraqi tourists topped the list of Arab countries that visited Turkey the most during the first six months of 2023, with 469,947 tourists. Antalya announced that it had achieved a record during the first 7 months of this year — from January to July — as the city’s governor, Arsene Yazigi, explained that the number of tourists coming to Antalya during that period amounted to 8,011,828

