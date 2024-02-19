Middle East and North Africa (Mena) cities are the top destinations for Kuwaiti travellers, with February being one of the most looked forward to travel months, revealed Wego, one of the largest online travel marketplaces in the region.

Wego said that there is an 23.5% uptick in bookings compared to the previous month’s figures for the same period, as Kuwaiti travellers have made early bookings for this year’s National Day (February 25) and Liberation Day (February 26) extended holiday weekend.

On average, flights scheduled around the holiday were booked 33 days in advance, compared to an average of 29 days in 2023, Wego data said.

It also said that there is a 17.2% YoY increase in international flight searches originating from Kuwait for travel during the National Day and Liberation Day holidays.

Kuwaiti travellers still opt to enjoy vacations at relatively nearby destinations. Wego found that the prime cities booked from Kuwait for travel during the holiday include Cairo, Jeddah, Amman, Abu Dhabi, and Istanbul.

Notably, all these places grant visa-free entry to Kuwaiti passport holders, serving as a compelling incentive for travellers seeking to enjoy their vacation without much hassle.

Average airfares to the aforementioned top destinations have collectively experienced an increase of 13.4% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

One-way ticket price to Istanbul on average, for example, has more than doubled for the February holiday season this year, while tickets to Jeddah and Amman are now pricier by 29.3% and 61.1% respectively.

