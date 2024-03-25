Bahrain has paid tribute to the pivotal role of its youngsters in shaping the country’s future.

His Majesty King Hamad and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received cables of congratulations from Youth Affairs Minister Rawan Tawfiqi as the nation marks Bahrain Youth Day today.

The day “is an important national occasion to recognise the pivotal role of the youth in shaping the present and future of the kingdom,” His Majesty’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs and Supreme Council for Youth and Sport chairman Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa said in a statement.

He underscored the royal keenness to continue providing support for the youth, tapping their creative potential and grooming them to become leaders in the future.

“We draw inspiration from His Majesty for the values of caring for the youth,” Shaikh Nasser affirmed.

He also stressed the royal keenness to celebrate the youth’s accomplishments and support their projects for the best interest of Bahrain and its people.

Meanwhile, renowned Bahraini personalities emphasised the key role played by the Bahraini youth as active partners in the comprehensive development of the country.