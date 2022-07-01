The Deputy Director General for Planning and Projects Affairs and the official spokesman for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Engr. Saad Al-Otaibi says the summer of 2022 is the first summer season after the COVID-19 pandemic with an unbelievable increase in demand for travel, following a period of two years when there was no demand for travel reservations, reports Aljarida daily. He reiterated that the demand has amazingly increased this summer, especially since Kuwaitis are lovers of traveling, adding that the number of travelers this summer has returned to what it was in 2019.

In an exclusive press statement, Engr. Al-Otaibi said, “Like other countries, we believed that the airports would recover during the years 2023 and 2024. However, the travel movement at the Kuwait International Airport has returned to the way it was before the COVID-19 period. With regard to flights in the summer season, 6 million departing and arriving passengers are expected to travel during the period from June 1 to September. Also, 43,000 flights are expected to operate in months – 22,000 departing flights and 21,000 arriving flights.

All of these flights were scheduled in cooperation with various airlines of local, Arab or foreign companies based on their requests. As for the destinations in Europe that are in high demand, London is the most requested destination, followed by Geneva and Paris. Among the Gulf countries, Dubai and Doha are witnessing a great demand. There is also a great demand for Egypt.

Turkey is also one of the countries that are frequently booked. All of these countries are well-deserved summer destinations. Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways have opened new routes. Kuwait Airways has opened about 11 new touristic destinations, and Jazeera Airways has opened 8 touristic destinations. There is no doubt that the opening of these destinations is nothing but a success for our national companies as well as a success for the Directorate General for Civil Aviation”.

Regarding DGCA’s preparations for the Hajj season, Eng. Al-Otaibi affirmed that the first Hajj fl ights will depart at the end of this week to Jeddah airport. He revealed that there are approximately 21 fl ights during this season.

Eng. Al-Otaibi said, “This is the first Hajj season after the COVID-19 pandemic. About 6,200 passengers are expected to travel. These flights will be on Kuwait Airways, Al-Jazeera Airways and Saudi Airlines. All these flights were arranged with Kuwaiti Hajj companies and in coordination with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and the Ministry of Interior, as well as the General Administration of Customs. “We have developed a plan for the Hajj season, which begins this week. “We ask the Almighty Allah to make it an acceptable Hajj and a commendable endeavor for all pilgrims from the State of Kuwait”.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation stated Thursday that departures and arrivals to and from Kuwait International Airport during Eid Al-Adha holiday, between July 7 and July 16, will be around 542,161 passengers. General Director, Yousef Al-Fouzan, stated to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that total of flights during said period will be around 3,484 flights. He explained that total of arriving flights carrying 285,155 passengers will reach 1,737 flight whereas departing flights, carrying 257,006 passengers will amount to 1,747 flight. Al-Fouzan indicated that most sought after destinations are Cairo, Dubai, Istanbul, Doha and Jeddah. He further affirmed the directorate’s readiness for Eid holiday and summer season, commending the cooperation of other government bodies

