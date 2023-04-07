Emirati firefighter Rashid Abdulla Aziz Al Shehhi has done it again. The photographer, famous for capturing an ethereal shot of Dubai's Burj Khalifa all the way from Ras Al Khaimah, has treated residents to another magical sight — a video of the full moon during the holy month of Ramadan, so close and in such clear quality that the sight will leave you spellbound.

The clip, posted to Al Shehhi's Instagram, begins zoomed in on the full moon in all its glory: bright glowing, and mesmerising, it fills the screen for a few seconds before he begins to zoom out.

As he does so, the moon moves further and further away until it is barely visible once the street comes into view — and then the stunning video restarts.

This is, of course, not the first time Aziz has captured breathtaking footage of the UAE's sights. While shots of the majestic Burj Khalifa towering over Dubai are not uncommon, Al Shehhi took it one step further in 2020 and travelled more than 100 kilometres away to get the perfect shot.

The Emirati photographer climbed Yanas Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah to capture footage of the world's tallest building sparkling against a backdrop that, when he zooms out, is revealed to in fact be Ras Al Khaimah.

A year later, the talented firefighter also captured 2021's last full moon in stunning detail as it rose above Khor Fakkan’s Cloud Lounge. Another stunning shot taken the same year by the photographer captured the planet Saturn in all its glory.

Shot from the UAE’s highest mountain, the Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, the ethereal video clearly showed the planet’s distinctive rings.

