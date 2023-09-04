A new seal that certifies e-commerce businesses which meet certain standards of trust and security has been launched by the Industry and Commerce Ministry.

The eFada or e-commerce seal is a certification mark that will be issued free of charge by the ministry to registered online merchants that ask for it.

According to Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, the e-commerce stamp assures consumers that the online store is registered and active within the records of the ministry and is authorised to practise e-commerce.

The minister was speaking during an event held to mark the launch of the system at the Bahrain Bourse meeting room in Harbour Gate yesterday.

“The (eFada) system is a key part of the National E-Commerce Strategy, aimed at enhancing consumer confidence in e-commerce and encouraging companies to sell online and expand their business,” Mr Fakhro explained.

Delivering a presentation during the event, Maram Al Mahmeed, director of information systems in the ministry, said e-commerce companies can obtain the stamp after meeting key requirements like an active commercial registration and e-commerce platform.

She added that those getting the stamp of approval also need to have a secure electronic payment method, a clear policy for returning and replacing the product purchased, a policy of use and protection of user data, an active shopping basket on the platform, and the service of delivering goods to customers.

“If you are an online merchant, you should consider using the eFada e-commerce seal to build trust with your customers and protect them from fraud,” she added.

The official further said as many as 4,000 e-commerce businesses are registered with the Industry and Commerce Ministry and their number is expected to grow by 40 per cent over the next two years as a result of the eFada seal and other initiatives.

Experts say government e-commerce seals help build trust with consumers, encourage online shopping, protect consumers from fraud and identity theft, improve search engine ranking, increase brand awareness and reduce customer support costs.

