Bahrain - Amazon Payment Services, a regional leader in digital payments operating across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has expanded its services to Bahrain with the addition of the Benefit payment method to its network.

Amazon Payment Services merchants can now accept payments made through Benefit, Bahrain’s electronic network for financial transactions, while continuing to get support for global payment methods, said a statement.

As the main network for all electronic financial transactions throughout Bahrain, Benefit accepts and processes payments from all locally issued debit cards. Customers in the country can now use their Benefit-enabled cards to shop online with Amazon Payment Services merchants by selecting the Benefit payment option upon checkout.

Commenting on the launch, Peter George, Managing Director for Amazon Payment Services in MENA, said: “Our overarching goal at Amazon Payment Services is to offer convenient, seamless and secure digital payments to our merchants across the region. Our launch in Bahrain supports this vision, helping merchants in the region to serve customers, while also making our offering available to local businesses. Merchants in Bahrain can now access our range of innovative payment products and services to facilitate simple, fast, and secure online payments for their customers.”

He added: “Our expansion into Bahrain represents the next milestone in our journey as Amazon Payment Services, taking the total number of countries we serve in the MENA region to nine. We look forward to working with merchants and partners in the country to facilitate digital payments adoption, in line with Bahrain’s digitization strategy.”

Abdulwahed AlJanahi , Chief Executive of Benefit, said: “We are happy to be working with Amazon Payments Services offering users an elevated payment experience. This cooperation aligns with our plans to strengthen our international partnerships while supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national 2030 vision. With this integration, users will enjoy new reliable and trusted payment methods via our electronic payment gateway using their locally issued debit cards.”

Enabling payments from locally issued debit cards in addition to existing support for globally issued cards will help local and regional merchants to process online payments in Bahrain and grow their business, supporting them to expand their reach and provide their customers with multiple choices.

Already offering their services in Bahrain through Amazon Payment Services is Platinum List, the GGC biggest ticketing platform by user base.

Amazon Payment Services enables payments on Amazon stores in the MENA region including Amazon.ae, Amazon.sa and Amazon.eg, in addition to supporting other merchants and businesses across the region. The company’s services are available for businesses in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).