Monthly e-commerce transactions in Bahrain are expected to hit BD400 million during the second half of this year.

This is a surge of 21.7 per cent over the monthly average of BD313m recorded in the first half of the year.

This projection was made by Homie’s digital transformation expert and chief digital officer Sadiq Abdul Rasool.

“This rise is due to many factors, including the back-to-school season, sale season, and the return of large numbers of citizens and residents from their vacations. In addition, the expansion of ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ services in Bahrain is contributing to the recovery of both e-commerce and digital payments,” according to Mr Abdul Rasool.

In this regard, Mr Abdul Rasool cited the Central Bank of Bahrain’s recently released report, in which it tracked the conduct of over 12.3 million transactions – a rise of 10.9pc annually and 13.6pc monthly – and noted that the numbers in this report demonstrate the continuing growth of e-commerce.

