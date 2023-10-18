An official of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) has affirmed necessity of establishing sovereign investment funds based on international partnerships for financing key projects.

The official, Naif Al-Haddad, the director of strategic research at KDIPA, was speaking to KUNA after participating in the World Investment Forum.

He indicated in the interview with KUNA that stakeholders have become particularly aware of the importance of such funds, based on lessons learned from the experience of coping with the outbreak of the coronavirs.

He affirmed that KDIPA's participation in the event is aimed at promoting the development ventures in Kuwait in the sectors of energy, water, sewage and public health, in addition to transports, communications, realty and waste treatment.

Al-Haddad also indicated that the forum constituted an opportunity to lure foreign investors to partake in the development schemes in Kuwait. (end) skm.rk

