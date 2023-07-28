Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has awarded a set of contracts to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) worth more than RO41mn in the transportation, communications and information technology sectors.

Turki bin Sulaiman al Hasani, the Director of the Tenders and Contracts Department at the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, stated that the contracts with SMEs in the transport sector are worth around RO40mn. These contracts represent half of the total tenders awarded between the years 2022 and 2023.

He further stated that the expenses related to direct contracts made with small and medium enterprises in the communications and information technology sector reached RO1,450,000, representing 95% of all tenders granted within the sector during the initial half of the current year 2023.

Sulaiman al Hasani confirmed that the ministry, in cooperation with the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED), provided job opportunities for small and medium enterprises as as suppliers or main contractors in various sectors. These sectors include port, road, and bridge contracting, information technology services, box culverts, street cat eyes, supply and consulting in the information technology field, traffic lights, street lighting poles, iron barriers, concrete barriers, guiding regulations, road pigments and paints, as well as other related products in the domain of building contracting, roads, bridges, and information technology services.

